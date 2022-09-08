Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $769,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $134.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.85 and a 200 day moving average of $151.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $464.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $113,944.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,570 shares of company stock worth $89,311,945 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.75.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

