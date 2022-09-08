Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 128,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

