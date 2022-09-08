Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 861,315 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Hilltop by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HTH opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $351.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.25 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HTH. StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Hilltop Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.