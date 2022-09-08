Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 522.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,416,000 after purchasing an additional 97,392 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $336.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.18.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.96.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

