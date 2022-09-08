Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,054 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $171.19 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $327.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.24.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

