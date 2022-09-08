Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,449,807 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SMFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group



Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

