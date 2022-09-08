Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,437,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,153,000 after purchasing an additional 780,049 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,566,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

NYSE:INN opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $841.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

