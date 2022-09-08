Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 173,760 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 173,760 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.03.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.