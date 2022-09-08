Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 322,938 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,938 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Cerner by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $95.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average is $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

