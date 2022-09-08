Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 728,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,037,000 after buying an additional 73,047 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after buying an additional 3,207,671 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.