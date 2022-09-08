WhaleRoom 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,146.00 (WHL)

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. One WhaleRoom coin can now be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on popular exchanges. WhaleRoom has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.49 or 0.08468696 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

WhaleRoom Profile

WhaleRoom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using US dollars.

