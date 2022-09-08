Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WSR. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $485.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.18%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

