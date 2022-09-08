WiBX Price Tops $0.0052 (WBX)

WiBX (WBX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. One WiBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WiBX has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. WiBX has a total market cap of $34.80 million and $13,162.00 worth of WiBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.39 or 0.99815280 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038378 BTC.

WiBX Profile

WiBX (CRYPTO:WBX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2019. WiBX’s total supply is 11,751,286,309 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,852,116 coins. WiBX’s official Twitter account is @WINBIX_channel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WiBX is www.wibx.io.

WiBX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WiBOO is an integrated digital ecosystem that provides disruptive solutions for customer engagement, activation and loyalty with sophisticated high-performance technology, optimizing sales performance.Wibx is a strategical leap in the cryptocurrency world. It is a utility token that provides high complexity to bring simplicity into the exchange relationship between brands and consumers, involving various economic sectors and reshaping the paradigms of the current retail scenario.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WiBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WiBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WiBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

