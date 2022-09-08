WOM Protocol (WOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.69 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $2.69 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,351.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00037585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00134869 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022739 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol.

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.