Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday Trading Up 3.7 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $165.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.43.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

