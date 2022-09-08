WorkQuest Token (WQT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $262,143.00

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $156,313.29 and approximately $262,143.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WorkQuest Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00071568 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005849 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00085549 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,151,500 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WorkQuest Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorkQuest Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.