Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.81 billion and $136.58 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $19,326.15 or 0.99966715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00071751 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00024774 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 248,858 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

