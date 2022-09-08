Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $36.89 million and approximately $702,765.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.39 or 0.99815280 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038378 BTC.

About Wrapped Centrifuge

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

