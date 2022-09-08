X-CASH (XCASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,643.00

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $3,643.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,320.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.53 or 0.08449893 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00190137 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00025949 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00300907 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.58 or 0.00784592 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00664176 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001245 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
X-CASH Profile
XCASH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
X-CASH Coin Trading
