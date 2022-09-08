Xaya Price Tops $0.0714 (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Xaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $8,463.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xaya has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,152.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.50 or 0.08482020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00189637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00026666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00297138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.57 or 0.00786188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00663712 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001253 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

