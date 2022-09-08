Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 896,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 72,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 127,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 32,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $20.41.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $283.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.