Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XENE. Wedbush lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.43.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.47. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $41.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07.

Insider Activity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

