Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.47. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The business’s revenue was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
