Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.47. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The business’s revenue was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.