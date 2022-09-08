Xerox Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

A number of research analysts have commented on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. Xerox has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -25.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Icahn Carl C lifted its position in Xerox by 6.6% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,543,000 after buying an additional 2,130,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Xerox by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,354,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,352,000 after buying an additional 624,234 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Xerox by 2.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,293,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,932,000 after buying an additional 153,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xerox by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xerox by 256.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after buying an additional 1,436,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

