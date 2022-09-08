Xuez Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25,497.00 (XUEZ)

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Xuez has a market cap of $13,640.54 and approximately $25,497.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 299.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElliotCoin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Urals Coin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,361,739 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,305 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Xuez Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

