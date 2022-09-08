xWIN Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.15 Million (XWIN)

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. xWIN Finance has a market cap of $3.15 million and $414,784.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xWIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, xWIN Finance has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

xWIN Finance Profile

XWIN is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2021. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,989,927 coins. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. xWIN Finance’s official website is xwin.finance/#.

Buying and Selling xWIN Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards.”

