YAM V1 (YAM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,562.00

YAM V1 (YAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, YAM V1 has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One YAM V1 coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V1 has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $11,562.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,327.09 or 0.99913407 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00039285 BTC.

YAM V1 Coin Profile

YAM V1 is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YAM V1’s official website is yam.finance.

YAM V1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

