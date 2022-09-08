Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $472.00.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.92.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

