Ycash Reaches Market Capitalization of $838,563.51 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.0652 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $838,563.51 and $297.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00312225 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00122432 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00079334 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,853,209 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

