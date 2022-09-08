Yellow Road (ROAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $32,186.55

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $32,186.55 and $1,788.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,513.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,009.96 or 0.05219084 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00867265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016235 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920.

Yellow Road Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

