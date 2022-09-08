YFDAI.FINANCE Market Capitalization Tops $102,165.29 (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $102,165.29 and $187,962.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.63 or 0.00133862 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,825.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.52 or 0.06786942 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00876771 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016871 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF.
Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE
