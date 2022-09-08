Yield Guild Games (YGG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23.98 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $54.12 million and $23.98 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002429 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,461.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.39 or 0.09034904 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00876195 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017259 BTC.
About Yield Guild Games
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games
