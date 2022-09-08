Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,916.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $68,916.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,846.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.18 or 0.06786146 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00868574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016152 BTC.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars.
