Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,916.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $68,916.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,846.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.18 or 0.06786146 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00868574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016152 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.