Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Capitalization Reaches $141,854.49

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $141,854.49 and approximately $47,904.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,272.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00037825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00134681 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022832 BTC.

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

