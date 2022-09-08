Yieldly (YLDY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,282.00

Yieldly (YLDY) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Yieldly coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Yieldly has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $21,282.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yieldly has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.30 or 0.99923208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00039435 BTC.

Yieldly Profile

Yieldly is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 16th, 2021. Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official website is yieldly.finance. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.

Buying and Selling Yieldly

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldly is a suite of DeFi apps on the Algorand blockchain, including no-loss prize games, multi-asset staking, and cross-chain swapping.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yieldly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yieldly using one of the exchanges listed above.

