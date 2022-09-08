YOU COIN Market Capitalization Achieves $976,615.92 (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $976,615.92 and $3,232.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00134995 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022774 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.