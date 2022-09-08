Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 139 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of EastGroup Properties worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $167.23 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $229.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.52 and a 200-day moving average of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.70.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

