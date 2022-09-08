Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Cable One by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,094.24 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,049.81 and a 12-month high of $2,033.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,316.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,330.10.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,745.83.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other Cable One news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,177.75 per share, for a total transaction of $588,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.