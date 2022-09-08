Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $93.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

