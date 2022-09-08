Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Onto Innovation worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

ONTO opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.36. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

