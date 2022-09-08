Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Deckers Outdoor worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $339.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.40. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

