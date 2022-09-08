Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,283,000 after buying an additional 492,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,170,000 after acquiring an additional 38,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after acquiring an additional 583,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,176,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $728,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61,791 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,824,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $134.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.81. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.13 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

