Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Gentex worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gentex by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 34,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 38,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.