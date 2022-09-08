Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after buying an additional 1,379,316 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,153,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,417,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,119,000 after buying an additional 435,079 shares during the period.

Shares of VOYA opened at $61.73 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

