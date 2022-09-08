Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $759,496,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,851,000 after buying an additional 133,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,456,000 after buying an additional 205,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,095,000 after buying an additional 35,825 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 833,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,982,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. OTR Global cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 4.3 %

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $45.65 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.