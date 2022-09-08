Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CONMED worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CONMED by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $273,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:CNMD opened at $90.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.83.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently -20.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.