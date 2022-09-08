Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 531.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after buying an additional 1,261,423 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after buying an additional 1,014,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,293 shares of company stock worth $3,111,747 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.