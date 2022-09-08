Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of New York Times worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,783,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,119,000 after buying an additional 815,000 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,300,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after buying an additional 307,250 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,543,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after buying an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 223,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 95,439 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.74 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. New York Times’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Cannonball Research downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Stories

