Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Match Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Match Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group
In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Match Group to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
