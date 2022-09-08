Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Match Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Match Group to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

