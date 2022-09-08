Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $345.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.48 and a 200-day moving average of $397.85. Pool Co. has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

